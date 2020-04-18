ONLINE: Trailer Kings

press release: Trailer Kings will perform a live show online from 7-9 PM on Sat. April 18th. Using proper social distancing, and video technology, you can join Troye Shanks, Tim Bredemus, David Martin, and Jeffrey Powers as they play songs from our library.

This is the 3rd event since the safer at home order was implemented. They have found many people across the country have tuned in because they have been stuck at home.

Families have thanked the Kings because they could get up and dance. Other musicians have picked up their instruments and jammed with us as they play.

Trailer Kings website: Https://trailerkings.com

Facebook live event link: https://www.facebook.com/ trailerkings/posts/ 10159698519989408