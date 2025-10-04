Trails & Tasting

media release: Lace up for an afternoon of hiking & biking immersed in the fall beauty of Bethel Horizons! Reserve a spot today at the ticket link!

This community event is ticketed, but FREE to the public and hiking/biking activities are designed for all ages and abilities with varying difficulty and distances. Challenge yourself to complete our "3 Cliff Challenge" or meander around to enjoy our landscape.

After your trek, head to our Prairie Center to enjoy live music, local bites, and camp-style community vibes. Explore our camp, visit Adamah Art Studios for the annual mug sale, learn about our programs, and check out the Bethel Horizons Gift Shop.

Donations are encouraged and appreciated (suggested: $20/person).