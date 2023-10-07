media release: Please join us for the 2nd Annual Trails & Tasting at Bethel Horizons, Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 1pm - 5pm. This year we will be departing from our art campus, Adamah Art Studios! There will be multiple options for hikers at varying difficulty levels and length of distance. Come explore our beautiful cliffs, forests and valley! Push yourself to complete the 3 Cliff Challenge. Horizons has over 7 miles of hiking and 4 miles mountain bike trails to explore!

Following the hike we will gather at the Adamah Retreat Center to enjoy live music and tasty treats including Holy Cow Food Truck. Feel free to explore the studios to learn more about the creative workshops offered and don't forget to visit Adamah's Gift Shop.

This is a free event but donations are greatly appreciated. Please register in advance so we have an idea of how many we should be expecting. There will be a "virtual hiking" option for anyone with mobility challenges.

Check in at the Adamah Retreat Center upon arrival to receive a trail snack and map highlighting different distance options. Don't forget to wear comfy shoes and bring your water bottle! Feel free to bring a blanket or chairs to relax and enjoy the music after your hike. We look forward to sharing a beautiful fall afternoon with you!