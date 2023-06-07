media release: The 2024 American Family Insurance Championship concert headliner will be the multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band, Train. The concert on Friday, June 7, presented by Madison Media Partners, will once again be held at Breese Stevens Field, Madison, Wis., as a part of the PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship.

Since their formation in 1994, Train has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, 13 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide. The band’s GRAMMY Award-winning, global hit “Hey, Soul Sister” continues to reach new milestones – it was the #1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. This summer, Train is hitting the road for their highly anticipated, epic Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour.

Train frontman Pat Monahan partakes in other ventures outside of music, including his award-winning wine portfolio, Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co, which was created in 2011 and has sold over 10 million bottles and won over 100 medals. Proceeds from his wine business support Family House, a San Francisco charity that supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.

“The Friday night concert has become a popular event during AmFam Champ week, attracting enthusiasts of both music and golf,” said Nate Pokrass, tournament director. “We anticipate this year will be the same with the announcement of Train as our headlining band, as fans will enjoy an outstanding live concert while raising more money for charity.”

The concert is part of the week-long American Family Insurance Championship activities beginning June 1, with tournament play June 7-9 at University Ridge Golf Course, featuring player/host Steve Stricker. Opening artists will be announced at a later date.

Proceeds from the concert and championship are distributed by the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation to American Family Children’s Hospital and other local charities impacting families and children. Since 2016, the championship has raised more than $17 million, awarded through 847 charitable grants.

New in 2024, the concert will feature reserved seating, with ticket prices ranging from $59-$99 (plus taxes and fees) based on location. Tickets for the 2024 concert will be online at AmFamChampionship.com and will be available for purchase beginning Monday, March 4, 2024 at 10 a.m. CST.

