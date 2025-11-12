Train, Barenaked Ladies, Matt Nathanson

× Expand Skylar Watkins The five members of the band Train in front of a lake. Train

media release: Multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train is gearing up for a massive 2026 with the announcement of a brand-new North American summer headline tour. The Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere Tour will bring fans an epic night of music filled with Train’s most iconic, chart-topping hits including RIAA diamond-certified, #1 best-selling smash “Hey, Soul Sister,” double-GRAMMY-winning iconic track “Drops of Jupiter,” 5x platinum-certified anthem “Drive By,” and many more from their critically acclaimed catalog spanning three decades. Joining Train on the road this summer are multi-platinum-selling rock band Barenaked Ladies and acclaimed singer-songwriter Matt Nathanson.

Produced by Live Nation, Train's 2026 North American summer tour will make a stop at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, WI, on August 8.

To celebrate the tour announcement, actor and comedian George Lopez recorded a special video message with Train frontman Pat Monahan, which debuted exclusively on USA TODAY alongside the news of the tour.

With more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks sold worldwide, 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100, and 13 albums on the Billboard 200, Train is marking yet another milestone in 2026, as they celebrate 25 years of their iconic, career-defining album Drops of Jupiter. Originally released in 2001, the album’s double-GRAMMY Award-winning title track is continuing to reach new heights, achieving rare RIAA diamond status and recently named by Rolling Stone as one of the 250 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century So Far, who proclaimed the song “has taken its place as a true standard, the closest this era has gotten to a ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’ or ‘Africa’ of its own” and declared: “it’s the music equivalent of the best soy latte that you ever had.”

Additionally, after an incredible run on tour with Train last summer, Butch Walker, singer-songwriter, mega-producer, and longtime collaborator (Save Me, San Francisco, California 37, Bulletproof Picasso, AM Gold) has been announced as the newest member of the diamond-selling band. Over the last three decades, Walker has achieved massive success both as a solo artist and in bands (Marvelous 3), while also cultivating a reputation as an in-demand producer by working and collaborating with high-profile artists including Taylor Swift, Avril Lavigne, P!nk, Katy Perry, Fall Out Boy, Green Day, and more.

Since their formation in 1994, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, amassing over six billion global streams. Train’s climb to the top began in San Francisco, as the original 5-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut self-titled album released by Columbia in 1998. The tumbling wordplay of "Meet Virginia'' gave them their first unlikely radio hit, and 2001’s career-defining album Drops of Jupiter broke them to multi-platinum status. Known for their critically acclaimed catalogue of chart-topping hits including RIAA diamond-certified, #1 best-selling smash “Hey, Soul Sister,” double-GRAMMY-winning iconic track “Drops of Jupiter,” and 5x RIAA platinum-certified anthem “Drive By,” Train has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart and 13 albums on the Billboard 200, six of which reached the Top 10, including Drops of Jupiter (2001), My Private Nation (2003), California 37 (2012), Bulletproof Picasso (2014), For Me, It's You (2016), and a girl a bottle a boat (2017). For over three decades, Train has been captivating audiences around the world, earning global recognition with their signature blend of rock and pop, infectious melodies, and heartfelt lyrics. The band’s dynamic touring history includes headline amphitheater and arena runs across North America and beyond, as well as the launch of their Sail Across the Sun Cruise, an annual at-sea music festival that has become a cornerstone fan experience. With an extraordinary career that includes three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, multiple diamond/platinum/gold citations, and dozens of other honors, Train continues to reach new milestones, boasting two tracks, “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Drops of Jupiter,” that have reached RIAA Diamond status and surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Next up, Train will release a new EP this spring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of hit album Drops of Jupiter, followed by a headline 2026 summer tour, Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in The Atmosphere, which kicks off July 8.

Train frontman, Pat Monahan, partakes in other ventures outside of music, including his award-winning wine portfolio, Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co, which was created in 2011 and has sold over 10 million bottles and won over 100 medals. Proceeds from his wine business support Family House, a San Francisco charity that supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Monahan has appeared on television and in film with credits that include the 2021 Hallmark Channel original movie, Christmas in Tahoe, inspired by Train’s album of the same name, which he executive produced and starred, Dr. Ken, 90210, CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., The Voice, American Idol, and The Bachelor.

Over the course of 37 years, the beloved quartet has sold over 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me," and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." Widely acknowledged as one of the best live acts on the planet, BNL has hosted a cruise, had their own Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, and participated in the first-ever “space-to-earth musical collaboration” with astronaut Chris Hadfield. To date, BNL has amassed eight JUNO Awards, garnered two GRAMMY nominations and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. BNL’s 18th studio album, “In Flight”, was released in 2023 and features 14 brand new studio recordings. In Spring 2025, they followed it with "In Flight – Carry On", a digital-only companion EP offering reimagined acoustic versions of fan favorites from the album. Both are available everywhere you stream music.

Over his almost 30 year career, Matt Nathanson has evolved into one of the most applauded songwriters and engaging performers on the music scene today. His sixth studio album, Some Mad Hope, yielded his breakthrough multi-platinum hit "Come on Get Higher.” He followed up with Modern Love, a critically acclaimed album (Pop Matters called it "the closest a pop album comes to perfection this year”) that garnered Nathanson two RIAA Gold Certified singles, “Faster” & “Run (featuring Sugarland)”, his 2013 release, Last of The Great Pretenders, debuted at #16 on the Billboard Top 200 while hitting #1 on iTunes' Alternative Albums chart. His most recent album, Sings His Sad Hearts pawned the hit single “Used To Be” which was a chart climber-hitting top 20 at Adult Top 40. Throughout his career, Nathanson has been known to cover songs and artists that inspire him. His Def Leppard approved cover album of their iconic Pyromania called Pyromattiashot to #1 on iTunes Alternative chart and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott called the album “an amazing reinterpretation” with “heart & soul.” Last year he covered U2’s Achtung Baby as a tribute to his all-time favorite album. His holiday LP Farewell December, includes "Blue Christmas” to “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer”—as well as his somber take on Joni Mitchell’s “River.” Nathanson has performed on The Howard Stern Show, Ellen, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dancing with the Stars, Rachael Ray, and The CMA Awards to name a few.