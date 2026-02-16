TrainCar Comedy

× Expand CC: Sarah Larson Chris Calogero, left, and Emily Winter. Chris Calogero, left, and Emily Winter.

media release: A monthly comedic variety show in a heated train car with a bar!

Join us on Thursday, February 26 at 7:30 PM for short sets from:

Charlie Kojis (Winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition, 2016; Comedy Special "A Normal Amount of Pain.")

Dana Erhmann (from the Milwaukee, Floodwater, and Great Spirit Comedy Festivals)

Simba Soto (Host of Milwaukee's MixnRewind)

Emily Winter (from The TODAY Show, E!, NPR, Nickelodeon)

Chris Calogero (New York Times Comedian to Watch)

with music from Nell Blevins.

Tickets are $12 advance or $15 day of show.

NOTE ON PARKING: We're located right by Harvey House! On Feb 26, the parking lot will be a shitshow until 7PM due to a wrestling match at The Kohl Center. We advise ya not to come until 7 at the earliest so that you can more easily get a free spot. (Or take an Uber and enjoy the extremely reasonably-priced cocktails!) Thank you!