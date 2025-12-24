The Traitors
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Join in some delicious treachery with a real-world whodunnit game of “The Traitors” at the library! Just like other social deduction games including "Among Us", “Mafia”, “Werewolf” and “Blood on the Clocktower”, players will have to use their wits and their skills of deception to survive in the Traitor’s Castle. Ages 16+. Registration required.
