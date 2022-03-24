ONLINE: Trans Care in Wisconsin

media release: Deeply rooted binary conceptions of gender have negatively impacted the physical and mental health of trans individuals and communities. In this Real Talk for Real Change symposium, Trans Care in Wisconsin, we bring together leading community-engaged scholars to share thoughts on critical issues in trans care, including particular difficulties faced by trans people of color and the rapidly evolving challenges to trans care presented by new policy proposals.

The panel features the following special guests:

Stephanie Budge, Professor, Counseling Psychology

Sergio Domínguez Jr., Graduate Student, Counseling Psychology

Mollie McQuillan, Professor, Education, Leadership & Policy Analysis

The Real Talk for Real Change symposia series is open to the public and focuses on the critical issues of racial justice in education by centering the voices of UW–Madison scholars of color and community members.