Trans Day Of Self-Care

media release: A day for the trans and non-binary community to come together and get some much needed self-care and community. Local businesses are offering free/pay-what-you-can services for this event.

Yoga class from Mala Yoga Center @ 5 PM in Reynolds Park

Meditation sessions led by Gen Kelsang Dorje of Kadampa Meditation Center from 5:30 to 6 and 7 to 7:30 in Reynolds Park

The Shop (located 811 E Johnson Street) is offering free/pay-what-you-can nail polish changes and On-The-Go services in their salon, across the street from the park.

5 pm to 9 pm, August 27, Reynolds Park, 810 E. Mifflin St.

All services are free/pay-what-you-can