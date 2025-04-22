Trans Healthcare in Wisconsin

From Fair Wisconsin's email list:

These past few weeks have been a chaotic time for many of us, with a quickly changing national landscape and many of us showing up in the streets to protest the rights of our communities. In the midst of uncertainty, we want to provide an opportunity to learn more and take action, as well as a bit of hope.

We know transgender healthcare is front of mind for many people, which is why we’re excited to announce a virtual briefing next week in partnership with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and Trans Medical Mutual Aid (a Dane County-based group organizing to support transgender people in accessing healthcare)!

This briefing will be held from 5-6pm CT on zoom, on Tuesday, April 22. You can register to join us at this link, and are welcome to join a few minutes late if you aren’t able to attend right at 5pm. We'll be covering an overview of transgender health care as provided by Planned Parenthood, as well as legislative and grassroots organizing around this care in Wisconsin. Register to join us to receive a zoom link!

Although there is much to be uncertain about in the present moment, we've been grateful recently to find community with other advocates fighting for the rights of our community to thrive. Most recently, we joined legislators, youth, and other community members on Transgender Day of Visibility at the state capitol, as the LGBTQ+ Caucus and Transgender Parent and Nonbinary Advocacy Caucus introduced the Visibility, Equality, and Privacy bill package.

As we move through the month together, towards new and old ways of building community, I want to leave you with the words of a community member at the ceremony, speaking on the meaning of Transgender Day of Visibility.

"We deserve the world that we are fighting to create– a world where everyone can explore and discover their identity on their own terms, no fear or danger inherent. A world where being openly trans is not an act of courage, nor of vulnerability. Where being seen in your entirety is not a risk, but a reward– a joyful celebration of all that you are and all that you have been. Where being trans is understood as an act of love."