From Fair Wisconsin's email list:

Join Fair Wisconsin and GSAFE will be joined by legal experts on July 9th from 5-6pm CST to learn about the state of youth trans health care in America. In this virtual webinar we will discuss the implications of the recent ruling in U.S. v Skrmetti and its impacts on Wisconsin.

<REGISTER HERE>

If you have questions about the webinar, please email info@fairwisconsin.com