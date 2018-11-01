Trans Law Help Wisconsin Fundraiser

press release: Come join us for a fun evening to support Trans Law Help Wisconsin! Your support will allow us to continue and expand the pro-bono services that we provide to the transgender community in Madison and beyond. We'll provide light snacks, music, raffle prizes and good company. Suggested donation of $5.00 at the door. Drinks (soda and cocktails) available for purchase from the venue.

Please RSVP and let us know you will be coming - no registration fees required! We hope to see you there!

If you can't attend and would still like to support our organization, please e-mail abby@translawhelp.com for information on how to donate. Thank you!

About Trans Law Help Wisconsin: Trans Law Help Wisconsin is a legal aid clinic staffed by volunteer attorneys. We provide assistance to the transgender community by helping individuals obtain corrected identity documents (birth certificates, driver’s licenses, passports, etc.) reflecting their authentic name and gender. At our quarterly clinics, hosted at locations throughout Madison, participants receive necessary information about the process for obtaining a name and a gender marker change as well as hands-on assistance with completing the required forms.