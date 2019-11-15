Trans Monologues & Gender Spectrum Open Mic

press release: Your voice is needed! Join the UW Gender and Sexuality Campus Center and the Madison Public Library to share stories about your lives, experiences, relationships and communities that exist beyond the cis-tem. Please don’t be shy! We want people to represent from all walks and intersections of life, especially voices that are often silenced, or rendered invisible. The event is an open mic – not a contest, not a place for “professionals only” to showcase their life’s work. It’s an opportunity to share your own narrative and story with your community, free from judgment or critique. Your work can be serious or silly, poignant or brazen, exasperated, angry, joyful, powerful, anything you want. Now is the time to share your lived experience with your community, and be welcomed and supported. At this year's event we are doing something a tad bit differently. There will be a feature performer, Osimiri Sprowal. More about their work here: https://www.newerapoets.com/osimiri. Sign up to perform here at https://go.wisc.edu/0ns3n2. For accommodations, comments, questions, or concerns, contact lgbt@studentlife.wisc.edu or call 608-265-3344.