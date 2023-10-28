media release: middleton hills trans anarchist collective is hosting a TRANS SKILLSHARE at middleton library from 2:30 to 5 PM on Saturday, October 28th! any trans person or accomplice is welcome to come teach about your skills and learn something new. some ideals: calling legislators about trans rights, how to get into community organizing, trans history 101, mutual aid + peer support, security culture, queer art, how to get involved with MhTAC—and, you know, anything else your queer heart desires. feel free to bring resources, zines/stickers, and any trans-related or anarchist-organizing-related skill you’d like to teach others about.