press release: Madison Public Library's Pride Affinity Group presents TRANScend: A Trans-Affirming Community Event that will take place in three parts on Saturday, April 23 at Sequoya Library. The goal of the event is to celebrate the Trans community in Madison, share Trans stories and be in community together as LGBTQ+ people. Learn more about each event below:

10-11AM: TRANScend Storytime: Join us for this special Saturday storytime to celebrate and affirm trans and nonbinary kids, parents, and families of all kinds! We will read books with trans and gender-creative characters, presented by our librarians Savannah C. and Athnie M-C.

12-2PM: TRANScend Community Art + Information Expo: Drop in anytime between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM to get information from community organizations. Also, add your contribution to our community art project! Participating organizations will include:

3-4PM: Trans Trailblazers: Panel Discussion: A lively panel discussion about "Living Authentically" as a transgender person in Madison and in the world at large. Our panelists for this event are:

Sid Richards, Owner at Go Studio Web

Sid Richards (he/him) is a Madison web developer who has worked with local and national LGBTQ+ organizations, such as GSAFE, Fair Wisconsin, and the Jim Collins Foundation. Additionally he has advocated for transgender prisoner rights, and co-leads the Madison Queer Meditation Group.

Rev. Peter Beeson, Lead Pastor at St. John's Lutheran Church

The Rev. Peter Beeson is an out transgender pastor, parent, and partner. He thrives at the intersection of using church property to provide affordable housing and has been an advocate for LGBTQ+ people within the Lutheran church since 2004.

Dr. Kathy Oriel, Chief Medical Officer at OutHealth

Kathy Oriel is a family physician who is also board-certified in addiction medicine. After working 22 years University of Wisconsin as a physician, teacher, and leader, she left in order to found Out Health Inc in 2017. Out Health is a Wisconsin 501©3 non-profit committed to eliminating health disparities in LGBTQ+ people though direct patient care, education and advocacy. www.outhealthinc.org(link is external). Dr Oriel cares for all humans from birth through death without regard to age (birth through death), gender identity or sexual orientation. Yes—there are many straight cis-gender people she cares for who don’t struggle with substances. Outside of work, Kathy loves hanging with her wife and dogs, drinking coffee, simple knitting projects and attempting to talk her now-adult children into hanging out with her.

Sergio Domínguez Jr., doctoral student at Trans CARE Collaborative

Sergio Domínguez is a doctoral student in counseling psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. They are invested in multiplying marginalized trans people’s wellbeing, ethical and legal professional issues in psychology, and the transformative power of relationships in psychotherapy and community-engaged research. In their free time, Sergio enjoys outdoor activities (i.e., hiking, foraging), cooking, and watching Nailed It! And Avatar: The Last Airbender.