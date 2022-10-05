media release: A Room of One's Own is selling books for the Maine Lit Fest panel Trans Voices, Trans Futures! You can support a queer and trans owned bookstore by ordering the author titles from us!

Trans narratives are blossoming in the literary landscape; at the same time, a barrage of anti-trans and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is sweeping the country. This online panel will explore the power of trans authors’ writing and reading for queer audiences and the importance of finding power, hope, and joy in their words.

Featured authors include Charlie Jane Anders (sci-fi author of Victories Greater Than Death and All the Birds in the Sky and winner of Hugo, Nebula, and Lambda awards), Isaac Fitzsimons (YA author of The Passing Playbook), and Leigh Ellis (Telling Room alum, Maine Literary Award winner, and author of Bach in the Barn). Maine Lit Fest fellow Rylan Hynes will facilitate, and Maya Williams of MaineTransNet will be on hand to field questions and share Maine-based resources.

This event is free.