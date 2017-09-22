Transform The Way You Love
Kadampa Meditation Center Madison 1825 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release:
We generally expect that anytime we love we are taking a big risk of being hurt in the future. In this short talk, we will learn how to experience love without expectation. We can transform the way we love so that our love will become a reliable source of happiness with no fear of pain. Everyone welcome!
Cost: $10 before 9/15 or $15 after. Free for KMC Madison Members
Info
