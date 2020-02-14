Transform the Way You Love

press release:A Special Weekend with Gen Kelsang Gomlam

February 14-16

“Pure unconditional love never causes any pain or worry but only peace and joy.”

– Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso Rinpoche

We all wish for good relationships in our lives, but relationships between couples, parents and children, or friends often suffer from misunderstandings, unrealistic expectations and conflict. We love each other, and yet we are not always happy together.

This is because we do not understand the real nature of love and how to practically improve our love in our close relationships. In this Special Weekend, we will begin this process and have something to take home that has the power to change our lives forever. Everyone welcome!

Cost:

Special Friday Night Lecture: $15

Saturday Retreat: $40

Special Sunday Class: $15

Registration for Entire Weekend by January 17: $ 55

Registration for Entire Weekend after January 17: $ 70

Registration for Entire Weekend (for FP/GP Members) by January 17: $45

Registration for Entire Weekend (for Benefactors) by January 17: $35

A light lunch is included on Saturday, and snacks and refreshments will be included on Friday Night and Sunday after class