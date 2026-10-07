Transform & Thrive

media release: Join OPEN in our annual celebration of the impact we created, the stars of our TRANSFORM career cohort, and excitement for the future. What to expect?

WORT personalities, Dana Pellebon & Vicki Kenyon, will MC A Year in Review and Inspirational impact stories A look into plans for the future Delicious bites Dancing

All donations help us carry out and expand our impact.

$40 of your ticket prices covers meals.

The rest of the ticket price and additional donations are tax deductible and help us carry out and expand our impact.

Mission: To help LGBTQIA+ talent in Dane County land the careers they deserve with the affirming employers we deem safe.

Parking available at the church parking lot across the street.