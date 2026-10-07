Transform & Thrive

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Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join OPEN in our annual celebration of the impact we created, the stars of our TRANSFORM career cohort, and excitement for the future. What to expect?

  1. WORT personalities, Dana Pellebon & Vicki Kenyon, will MC
  2. A Year in Review and Inspirational impact stories
  3. A look into plans for the future
  4. Delicious bites
  5. Dancing

All donations help us carry out and expand our impact.

$40 of your ticket prices covers meals.

The rest of the ticket price and additional donations are tax deductible and help us carry out and expand our impact.

Mission: To help LGBTQIA+ talent in Dane County land the careers they deserve with the affirming employers we deem safe.

Parking available at the church parking lot across the street.

Info

Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Careers & Business, Fundraisers, LGBT
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