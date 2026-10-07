Transform & Thrive
Atwood Music Hall 1925 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join OPEN in our annual celebration of the impact we created, the stars of our TRANSFORM career cohort, and excitement for the future. What to expect?
- WORT personalities, Dana Pellebon & Vicki Kenyon, will MC
- A Year in Review and Inspirational impact stories
- A look into plans for the future
- Delicious bites
- Dancing
All donations help us carry out and expand our impact.
$40 of your ticket prices covers meals.
The rest of the ticket price and additional donations are tax deductible and help us carry out and expand our impact.
Mission: To help LGBTQIA+ talent in Dane County land the careers they deserve with the affirming employers we deem safe.
Parking available at the church parking lot across the street.