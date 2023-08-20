media release: East Side Progressives organization will host a two series panel discussion focusing on the Criminal Justice System in Dane County.

Sunday August 13, 6:30pm to 8:00 pm City Church 4909 E Buckeye Road: A New Jail: A New Beginning: What is the County's Vision for the Future of Criminal Justice?

This will be a panel discussion with Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Dane County Board Supervisors Dana Pellebon, April Kigeya and Jacob Wright followed by a Question and Answer session.

Sunday, August 20, 6:30pm – 8:00pm City Church, 4909 E. Buckeye Road: “Transforming Criminal Justice: Treatment, Diversion and Reducing Recidivism”

Panelists include: Linda Ketcham, exec. director of Just Dane; James Morgan, MOSES, community organizer; LaToya Greer, Free-Reclaiming Women's Freedom, Dane County regional organizer; Jac Weitzel , exec. director, Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin; Jackie Hammond, Community Restorative Court. Panel discussion followed by Question and Answer session.

East Side Progressives will be soliciting written questions in person at the forums or in advance to madisonprogressives@gmail.com

The two series event is free and open to the public.