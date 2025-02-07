Transforming Curatorial Practice

media release: Join us for a thought-provoking panel discussion on transforming curatorial practices, where experts explore the role of the curator in today’s evolving cultural landscape.The panel will be moderated by Katherine Alcauskas (Chazen Museum of Art) and Professor Jill Casid, and feature distinguished alumni participants:

Marcela Guerrero (Ph.D. 2015), DeMartini Family Curator, Whitney Museum of American Art

Linde B. Lehtinen (Ph.D. 2014), Philip D. Nathanson Senior Curator of Photography, Huntington Library

Drew Sawyer (B.A. 2004, Ph.D. (2015) from Columbia University), Sondra Gilman Curator of Photography, Whitney Museum of American Art

Free and open to the public. Space is limited – advanced registration is encouraged but not required to attend. Walk-ins are welcome as capacity allows.

Questions for this event can be directed to Anna Andrzejewski at avandrzejews@wisc.edu