media release: A talk on the Buddhist teachings on transforming disturbing emotions into enlightened wisdom by Gretchen Newmark, a travel teacher and student of Lama Ole Nydahl.

$10 suggested donation.

After meditating for many years and experiencing teachers and methods from different Buddhist traditions, Gretchen met Lama Ole Nydhal in 1996 and co-founded the Portland Diamond Way Buddhist Center three months later. She has been a dietitian and counselor in private practice specializing in eating disorders beginning in 1982, and currently does counseling that focuses on spirituality. She has been teaching in Diamond Way centers since 2006. She still lives in Portland and is happily married to her husband Jim.

The Diamond Way Buddhist Center of Madison belongs to an international, non-profit network of nearly 700 lay groups and centers of the Karma Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. The Diamond Way centers have been founded by Lama Ole Nydahl and Hannah Nydahl and are under the spiritual guidance of H.H. the 17th Gyalwa Karmapa, Trinley Thaye Dorje.