Transforming Metals

media release: Members of the Wisconsin Metalsmiths will be on hand demonstrating their techniques and skills, and will teach you how to produce your own wearable items or useful objects of art! Try your hand at transforming sheets of metal into something special, using hammers, pliers, stamps, torches, and more. Walk away from the workshop with something that is uniquely yours!

Workshop is limited to 15 people. Participants must be at least 15 or older. Sign up required at neighborhoodhousemadison.org/art-programs