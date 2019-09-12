Transforming the Mind

Tergar Madison 301 S. Blount St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Public Talk by Tergar Lama Khenpo Kunga

We all want to enable positive transformations in ourselves. Just having the intention might be a change in itself. But how can we really enable change beyond our intention? How can we actually transform our minds? In this public talk, Khenpo Kunga will discuss the Tibetan Buddhist approach to transforming the mind and how we can integrate these traditional methods into daily life “off of the cushion.”

Tergar Madison 301 S. Blount St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
