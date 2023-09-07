Transforming Trauma Through Doll Making

× Expand Joy First Two handmade dolls. Examples of dolls made by Joy First.

media release: Creating dolls can be a way to come back to one's authentic self following trauma. While dealing with the aftermath of childhood sexual abuse, Joy First has created over a dozen dolls that have been integral to this process in her own healing journey.

See her creations, speak with the artist about her methodology, and hear her amazing story of recovery. Joy transforms trauma and pain into beauty and strength. She also teaches doll classes to help others bring this process to their own healing journeys.

Open House from 6-8, and a Presentation at 7:00 pm, Sept. 7, at Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Ironworks Building, Rashke Room. This event is free and open to the public.

Joy First has a doctorate in Women's Studies from the Union Institute and an M.S. in Adult Education from UW-Madison. Her thesis, "Insights Into Transformative Learning" was featured in The Journal of Family Relations. Her skills in various textile crafts, along with her education and personal transitions, combine to take doll making to a new level.

Joy began making dolls forty years ago, and the creations which began as toys for her young children have evolved into expressions of women's lives and experience. She combines knitting, sewing, spinning, embroidery, weaving and beading along with natural elements to create one-of-a-kind spirit dolls.