press release: 12 PM – 1 PM, Wednesday, November 20, 2019, Circle Sanctuary Nature Preserve, 5354 Meadowvale Road, Barneveld, WI 53507

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1196526207198946/

Every year on November 20, Circle Sanctuary holds an Interfaith Memorial Ceremony at its Temple. Rev. Selena Fox will facilitate this year’s event, as part of Circle Sanctuary’s participation in the international Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDOR). Transgender Day of Remembrance, which began in 1999, is held across the USA and around the world on and near November 20 to memorialize those killed due to anti-transgender hatred and prejudice.