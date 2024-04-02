media release: Madison College will bring Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, the first openly transgender woman on Madison Common Council, to campus to recognize Transgender Day of Visibility.

The event is Tuesday, April 2, 12-1 p.m. at Madison College Truax Campus, 1701 Wright St. Room D1630. The event is free and open to the public.

Dina Nina, a small business owner and creative entrepreneur, was elected to the city council last April and is dedicated to finding solutions that work for all City of Madison residents.

The Madison resident is passionate about educating companies and organizations around transgender and gender identity issues and inclusion. This passion led Dina Nina to create Lady Laughs Comedy, a company that coaches, supports, and celebrates funny women in comedy.

The Madison city council member sits on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee for KW2 and has worked with Abortion Access Front and independent clinics in the Midwest that provide reproductive care, and gender-affirming care.