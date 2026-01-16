Transit Coalition Building and Advocacy

media release: In December, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law one of the most consequential pieces of transportation legislation in the country. The Northeastern Illinois Transit Authority (NITA) Act will transform the way Illinoisans travel around the state by investing an additional $1.5 billion annually in the state's local and regional transit systems. Almost half of this funding is being redirected from roads and highways. On top of this, the NITA Act reforms how transit is governed and operated in the Chicago region. For the first time ever, transit region-wide will operate with one time table, one fare, and one payment method significantly improving mobility for residents and visitors.

On February 4, we're hosting a webinar with advocates from Illinois and Wisconsin to discuss this momentous legislation and share ideas for how we can achieve similar wins in Wisconsin. The webinar will include representatives from the Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition, (including Micheál Podgers, Midwest Policy Lead at Climate Cabinet), the Coalition for More Responsible Transportation, and more.