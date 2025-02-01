Transit Equity Meet & Greet

media release: Join us on Saturday, Feb. 1 for a meet-n-greet reception on the theme of Transit Equity in Room 104 of the Madison Central Library. There will be no formal program but refreshments will be provided. Meet with others interested in fair and plentiful transit for all. We will be remembering Rosa Parks' birthday, coming up on February 4th. We welcome people to come share ideas on what is the ideal transit system for Madison & Dane County? How does the ideal compare with what actually exists and why? What are some of the myths surrounding public transit in the Madison Area and what should we do about it? How can we make transit more equitable, especially for marginalized groups? Sponsored by the Madison Area Bus Advocates, the Four Lakes Group of the Sierra Club, and Young Democratic Socialists of America (UW). For more information on Transit Equity Day events across the country, visit https://www. labor4sustainability.org/ transportation/transit-equity- 2025/