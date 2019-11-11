press release: Transit of Mercury at Washburn Observatory (1401 Observatory Drive)

Monday, November 11, 6:30 am until noon

Weather permitting, Washburn Observatory on the UW-Madison campus will be open for viewing of the transit of Mercury from 6:30 AM until noon.Though not as rare as a transit of Venus (when the shadow of the planet crossed the disk of the Sun), transits of Mercury only happen about 13 times per century.

Looking at the Sun at any time can be dangerous without proper precautions. Observing this event requires a telescope properly equipped for safe solar viewing and should not be attempted by anyone not experienced with such equipment.

Please note: the building is not handicapped accessible and in the event of cloudy skies, the building will not be open.

Click here for more information about Washburn Observatory: http://www.astro.wisc.edu/the- public/public-observing-at- washburn/