Transit to Trails

media release: Public transit connections to green space open up more opportunities for people of all ages, abilities and incomes to access the outdoors. On May 21, join us for a short bus trip to Burrows Park for a picnic/happy hour.

We will meet at Christ Presbyterian Church (944 E Gorham St, Madison, WI 53703) and take the bus together. This is a great way to learn how to ride the bus if you haven’t before – or to show someone else how to ride the bus if you’re a regular rider!

Once we all gather in Burrows Park (25 Burrows Rd, Madison, WI 53704), we will eat together, enjoying the outdoors. You can bring snacks, or purchase food across from the park at Banzo. After eating, we will take the bus back to the Church.

Those who arrived by transit will be welcomed to share their stories of navigating their area by transit and why connections to the outdoors are important to them.

Meet by 5:45 at Christ Presbyterian Church (944 E Gorham St, Madison, WI 53703) - Do not be late. The bus is scheduled to leave at 6:01 from the nearby bus stop.

Fees: $2 per bus trip for most (so $4 for this outing).

You can purchase a bus pass online (takes time to be sent in the mail), pay in cash (no change given), at the Metro Transit office, or at one of the outlets that sell them. We recommend that you purchase and bring a bus pass, but we will have extras for those who do not have a pass.

Youth, seniors, and low-income individuals may be eligible for reduced fare passes