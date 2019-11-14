press release: France, Germany | 101 minutes | NR | DCP | Dir. Christian Petzold

As fascism spreads, German refugee Georg (Franz Rogowski) flees to Marseille and assumes the identity of the dead writer whose transit papers he is carrying. Living among refugees from around the world, Georg falls for Marie (Paula Beer), a mysterious woman searching for her husband. Adapted from Anna Segher's 1942 novel, TRANSIT transposes the original story to the present, blurring periods to create a timeless exploration of the plight of displaced people.

"Transit emerges more and more as a film implicitly about storytelling and self-presentation . . . capped by one of the most heartbreaking endings and brilliant, anachronistic music cues in recent memory," - Ryan Swen, Seattle Screen Scene