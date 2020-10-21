ONLINE: Transitioning to Art Full Time

press release: In Transitioning to Art Full Time, Tommy Sweeney will present on business fundamentals as they apply to visual art. Topics will include sales, production, and collection. Tommy’s approach is based on a self-sufficient model that is supported only by clients. Tommy is a full time fine artist who has been in the art business since 1987, and has been selling exclusively his own artwork for the last seven or eight years. A little over a year ago, Tommy’s wife, Ann, left her job as Creative Services Director to work with him full time. Their studio is in the Capitol East District in Madison WI. Connect with Tommy at his website: TommySweeney.com, Instagram @Tommy_Sweeney_, or on LinkedIn.

**About DABL 2020**

For the past five years Dane Arts, through its annual Dane Arts Buy Local Market (DABL Market), has provided a platform for Dane County visual artists and the greater business community to come together and build partnerships across arenas.

For 2020, DABL will turn its focus to helping artists build their art businesses. As much of our lives have moved to social media we find artists are doing what they do best, finding creative ways to keep us entertained, creating community art projects, playing living room shows for tips, and helping us find the beauty of community.

To support this effort, DABL will be hosting a combination of live and recorded workshops taught by artists and other professionals. Past workshops can be found here.

