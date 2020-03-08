Transitioning Transportation: Clean, Just & Resilient

press release: Please join us for an afternoon workshop to learn about how transportation impacts climate change and how we need to transition our transportation system in Dane Co. Presenters will provide information on:

The amount of greenhouse gases from the transportation sector

Areas in which we can build resilience and reduce emissions

Examples of projects already in progress

In small groups, you will have a chance to generate ideas. What can we do as a community to reduce emissions that result in a clean, just and resilient transportation system? Your input can help to jump start the implementation of Dane Co’s Climate Action Plan.

Presented by the Sierra Club - Four Lakes Group. Questions? Contact Liz Wessel, lizard59sc@yahoo.com or 608.238.9934.