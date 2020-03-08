Transitioning Transportation: Clean, Just & Resilient

Google Calendar - Transitioning Transportation: Clean, Just & Resilient - 2020-03-08 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Transitioning Transportation: Clean, Just & Resilient - 2020-03-08 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Transitioning Transportation: Clean, Just & Resilient - 2020-03-08 15:00:00 iCalendar - Transitioning Transportation: Clean, Just & Resilient - 2020-03-08 15:00:00

Buy Tickets

Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Please join us for an afternoon workshop to learn about how transportation impacts climate change and how we need to transition our transportation system in Dane Co. Presenters will provide information on:

The amount of greenhouse gases from the transportation sector

Areas in which we can build resilience and reduce emissions

Examples of projects already in progress

In small groups, you will have a chance to generate ideas. What can we do as a community to reduce emissions that result in a clean, just and resilient transportation system? Your input can help to jump start the implementation of Dane Co’s Climate Action Plan.

Presented by the Sierra Club - Four Lakes Group. Questions? Contact Liz Wessel, lizard59sc@yahoo.com or 608.238.9934. 

Info

Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Environment
608-238-9934
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Transitioning Transportation: Clean, Just & Resilient - 2020-03-08 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Transitioning Transportation: Clean, Just & Resilient - 2020-03-08 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Transitioning Transportation: Clean, Just & Resilient - 2020-03-08 15:00:00 iCalendar - Transitioning Transportation: Clean, Just & Resilient - 2020-03-08 15:00:00