press release: “Art is the language of soul, and there is a lot about us that is so grossly misunderstood and misrepresented. This is the perfect opportunity for other people to meet us as we are,” says Romana Shemayev, artist and musician at last year’s TransLiberation Art Coalition show in the spring.

The TransLiberation Art Coalition was created to empower and elevate the lives of our transgender and gender nonconforming community. The coalition fights erasure, bigotry, and media misconceptions by focusing on the art, music, and writing of transgender people themselves.

Over the last two years, the TransLiberation Art Coalition has hosted three art shows that were met with incredible success. Hundreds of attendees were treated to an evening of art, vendors, live music, poetry, and comedy that challenged hate, gender norms, and systematic oppression. The organizers prioritize the most marginalized, which leads to insights into how racism, ableism, and other forms of bigotry are related to transphobia... and how they can be dismantled together.

Our beautiful fall show is an all day event! Join us for workshops featuring self-care, neurophysiology and improve acting. Hang out and shop various local vendors, grab a bite to eat from the food cart and don’t miss the dance party from 6 to 9 pm. The celebrated DJ Hitachii will be kicking down tunes all night!

Come see this new classic in the Madison arts scene on Saturday, September 29, from Noon to 9 p.m. at Badger Rock, 501 E. Badger Rd. It’s an event you won’t forget.

There is no cost for this event, admission is free, please visit www.transliberationartcoalitio n.com for more information.