ONLINE: Trapped: Cash Bail in America

press release: The First Unitarian Society MOSES Ministry Team invites you to watch this documentary film which explores the growing movement to end the inherent economic and racial inequalities of cash bail. Following the virtual film showing, there will be a Zoom discussion with Dee Hall of Wisconsin Watch, Kelli Thompson--a Wisconsin public defender and Pam Oliver--professor emeritus of Sociology at the University of Wisconsin.

The Team encourages you to watch with us starting at 6:30 pm

Then join us via Zoom for the discussion at 7:30 pm.

First Unitarian Society thanks our co-sponsors: JustDane, Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice, WORT - FM Radio, James Reeb UU Justice Leadership Team, Family Farm Defenders, and Buildling Unity Groups.

For more info, contact: timc@fusmadison.org