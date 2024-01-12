Trash and Recycling Collection Starts Early

media release: The city of Madison Streets Division will be starting trash and recycling collection for residents with a Friday scheduled collection day earlier than usual due to the severe winter storm forecast for our area.

Residents must have their carts out and ready for collection by 5:30am on Friday, January 12, 2024 to ensure your carts are picked up.

Collection crews will not return for carts set out late.

If you have a Friday scheduled pickup, you are encouraged to place the scheduled carts out for pickup sometime tonight (Thursday, January 11, 2024) rather than waiting until the morning so you do not miss your scheduled collection.

As a reminder, do not place your carts out into the road for collection. Carts block snowplows from doing their work. Use your driveway apron or a cleared area of your terrace.

If road or weather conditions force crews to pivot away from providing collection services before it is completed on Friday, an update as a news release will be provided regarding next steps.

The Streets Division drop-off sites at 402 South Point Rd and 4602 Sycamore Avenue will be closed Friday, January 12, 2024 due to the severe weather.

The South Point and Sycamore drop-off sites are expected to re-open on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 for their normal winter hours following the Marting Luther King, Jr. holiday.

The Olin Avenue drop-off site closed in November 2023 for the entire winter season. The Olin site will not reopen as a drop-off site until April 2024.

The former drop-off site on Badger Rd permanently closed in 2022.

More information about winter services provided by the City of Madison can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/Winter.

Additional information about the Streets Division services can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/Streets.