Trash Pandas

media release: Relax and unwind with a hilarious night of stand-up comedy at Madison's flamingo-themed soccer club bar! Featuring a hilarious lineup of comics headlined by Tyler Fowler:

Tyler Fowler's witty brand of stand-up comedy has made him a favorite around Chicago and across the US. Regularly appearing at Zanies Comedy Clubs and Laugh Factory: Chicago, he was named among the 'Best Of The Fest' at the Cleveland Comedy Festival. Tyler's debut album Friends With 401(k) Benefits premiered #1 on iTunes and Top 10 on the Billboard Comedy Charts and he recently recorded a special for Drybar Comedy.

With stand-up performances by: Tyler Fowler, Sharup Karim, Luis Arevalo, A.R.J.

H﻿osted by: Sasha Rosser

Forward Club at Breese Stevens Field. Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6. THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW

Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite or $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/ events/6601003233285291

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.