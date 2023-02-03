trashgh0st, Eppssonn, Xiomara, Layers Thompson & Dunzo Donald, DJ Maki

media release: MIDWESTHETIC is Madison's new vaporwave-adjacent underground art collective. Join us for our first show!

7PM DOOR, 8PM-LATE NIGHT SHOW FEATURING INCREDIBLE LIVE MUSIC FROM

trashgh0st: First-ever live performance from Milwaukee-based vaporwave titan.

https://trashgh0st.bandcamp.com/

Poised at the intersection of vaporwave and hip-hop, the enigmatic EPPSSONN makes his Madison live debut. The 23-year-old Midwestern native's artistic output ranges from the laid-back loops of Midnight Radio Deluxe (2016) to the block-rockin' beats of Space Camp (2020).

https://epsonn.bandcamp.com/music

XIOMARA is the alias of 23-year-old Tay Collins, a producer, writer, rapper, and singer from Detroit, Michigan who has been making music for over a decade. She began to publicly release a blend of vaporwave and dance music in 2014. Her music spans a variety of genres, including classic vaporwave, house, drill, trap, synthwave, and more. Her most recent album, CLASS OF 1999, was one of the most anticipated vaportrap releases of 2022. https://xxxiomara.bandcamp.com/.../tootimetootimetootime...

Layers Thompson & Dunzo Donalds: Madison producer Layers Thompson melds hip hop, soul, and ambient moods on his new collaboration with Kenosha MC Dunzo Donalds. Their new project is a manifestation of the hope, light, and power we can all find within ourselves.

https://layersthompson.bandcamp.com/

https://dunzoknows.bandcamp.com/

with never-before-seen DJ SETS FROM MAKI, founder of THE ARCOLOGY and internet culture touchstone PRIVATE SUITE MAGAZINE https://www.arcology.online/home

+PLUS+ ART BOOTHS & MERCH FROM LOCAL ARTISTS! (INQUIRE TO HAVE YOUR STUFF FEATURED, WE WANT YOU!), FREE & EXOTIC CULTURAL ARTIFACTS, PHOTO BOOTH AND MORE

note: no ticket refunds

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT MIDWESTHETIC:

Join our Discord Community / Instagram / Follow and RSVP on Facebook

Our mission is to create a live vaporwave and indie electronica music / art scene centered in Wisconsin. Our two core values are Community and Sustainability:

Community: We’re a diverse and welcoming community of folks from all walks of life. Midwesthetic is a home for everybody - except assholes.

We revel in shared experience and in uplifting other artists, especially local talent! Our roots are vapor-adjacent but we get hyped about showcasing anything weird, innovative, and underground.

Sustainability: This is a labor of love. Success looks like us being able to regularly put on shows and grow the local scene - first in Madison, then elsewhere in Wisconsin, then who knows where else!