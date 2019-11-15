Trauma-Informed Community Summit

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/dane-county-trauma-informed-community-advisory-council-15280542254

American Family Insurance Corporate Headquarters 6000 American Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53718

The 8th Annual Dane County Trauma-Informed Community Summit: RESILIENCY, RECOVERY & HEALING

Featuring keynote presentation by: Shehila Stephens, director of Training & Technical Assistance for the National Network of Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs

Read more about Shehila & the NNHVIP here: https://www.thehavi.org/shehila

American Family Insurance Corporate Headquarters 6000 American Pkwy., Madison, Wisconsin 53718
608-255-7356
