Trauma & Tension Release Exercises

press release: FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

Jacy Sundlie, TRE Certification Trainer and Sarah Moore, MD

What is TRE? The Trauma Releasing Exercises (TRE) are a cutting edge technique in stress reduction, tension releasing and the healing of trauma. TRE consists of a set of six simple physical exercises and stretches. These exercises, which will be learned in this workshop, are designed to release the deep chronic muscular tension that is held deep within the structure of the psoas muscle in the body. TRE is intended to be used as a self-help method that is easily learned, has immediate effects and can be integrated into a simple daily routine to help restore a sense of inner-peace and relaxation.

Reported benefits of TRE include feeling of deep relaxation, better sleep, more energy and feeling less stress.