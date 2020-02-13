Travel in Time: Visiting Covered Bridges in the Upper Midwest

press release: Evocative of a slower-paced time, the nostalgia and beauty of covered bridges has been captured in fiction and on film, thanks to The Bridges of Madison County. While they may be the best-known covered bridges, they are only six out of hundreds of the bridges found in the Midwest. Travel through Indiana, Iowa, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin thanks to Dave Mossner's photographs and stories featuring 117 of these architectural gems.

Presented in partnership with Oakwood Village.