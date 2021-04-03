press release: Bring your journey through Lent to a meaningful close by experiencing the events of Jesus’ last days. “Traveling with Jesus: Holy Week Drive Through” is a Covid-safe adaptation of our traditional Holy Week observances where you can drive your car through Bethel’s parking lot and see eight tableaus telling the story of the passion narrative in Mark’s Gospel. (Think of them as versions of a Christmas “live nativity” except for Holy Week.) You’ll get a guide book with passages of scripture to read at each tableau, additional activities for the children in the car, and conversation starters for your drive home.

REGISTER HERE: https://www. signupgenius.com/go/ 5080d4ba9ad2da2fb6-traveling