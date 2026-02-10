media release: Travis Farrell is a self taught photographer who seeks beauty in the mundane details of his everyday environment. Focused primarily on composition, texture and form, the work attempts to walk the line between abstraction and documentation. Travis is interested in furthering the abstraction of these often closely cropped images through the use of high contrast black and white film and the analogue printing process in his basement darkroom.

2/13-28 (reception 6-10 pm, 2/13).