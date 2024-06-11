TRC Game Night
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Put on your competition shoes and join Tenant Resource Center at Delta Beer Lab for a fast-paced competition to prove that YOU know the most about Landlord-Tenant law.
Not the competitive type? No worries! Delta is donating all net proceeds from June 11 to Tenant Resource Center so you can still stop by Delta Beer Lab anytime on June 11 and support TRC by buying a drink!
