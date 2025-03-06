DJ Tre.point.five

media release: Stressed out for some reason? Join us for an evening of chill, down-tempo sound courtesy of Tre.point.five. Need a bit of human contact and platonic affection? We'll set up some comfortable spaces around the club for anyone who could just use a damn hug right about now. If you're planning to cuddle, the vibe is comfy pants and flannel. We'll be back to our usual depraved selves soon enough.