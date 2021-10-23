Treatment, Or Does It Explode, Bashford

BarleyPop Live 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Treatment

Or Does It Explode

Bashford

$7

Door 7:00

Show 8:00

------------------------

REMINDER: We are following all public health mandates from Dane County and you must wear a mask over your nose and mouth when not actively having a sip of your drink. ALSO, you are required to have proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test from within the last 72 hours to gain entry. NO EXCEPTIONS, we will be checking these at the door.

