TreatYoSelf, DJ Pain 1, Mark "ShaH" Evans
to
State Street-100 Block 100 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Mad Lit is a FREE concert series featuring live music and highlighting local artists, and businesses of color, on the 100 Block of State Street from 8PM - 11PM!
DJ Night #2 hosted by Mark “ShaH” Evans featuring TreatYoSelf, DJ PAIN 1 and special guests!
For more information, contact Urban Community Arts Network via email info@ucanmadison.org or by calling 608-561-UCAN.
Info
State Street-100 Block 100 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music