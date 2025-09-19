TreatYoSelf, DJ Pain 1, Mark "ShaH" Evans

State Street-100 Block 100 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Mad Lit is a FREE concert series featuring live music and highlighting local artists, and businesses of color, on the 100 Block of State Street from 8PM - 11PM!

DJ Night #2 hosted by Mark “ShaH” Evans featuring TreatYoSelf, DJ PAIN 1 and special guests!

For more information, contact Urban Community Arts Network via email info@ucanmadison.org or by calling 608-561-UCAN.

