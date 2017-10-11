RSVP for Tree & Shrub Identification

10/15/17 Sunday, 1–3:30 p.m.

UW- Madison Arboretum Class:­­­­­ Trees and Shrub Identification. Learn to identify the most common native trees and shrubs in our area, as well as characteristics of some invasive shrubs. Come prepared for time outdoors. Meet at the Visitor Center. Instructors: Sara Christopherson, Arboretum naturalist, and Marian Farrior, Arboretum restoration work party manager. Fee: $25 (FOA $23). Preregister by Oct. 11. UW-Madison Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Hwy, Madison. #608-263-7888. https://arboretum.wisc.edu/ visit/events/