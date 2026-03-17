Tree & Shrub Pruning
UW-Extension Dane County 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Suite 138, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
media release: The workshop is an in-person event for the general public held at the Dane County Extension Office and Teaching Garden, where participants attend a lecture on pruning trees and shrubs followed by a hands-on pruning demonstration and activity in the Teaching Garden where attendees can practice the techniques they learned about.
- Please dress appropriately for the outdoor portion of the class
- If you have pruning tools, please bring them; a limited number of tools will be available at the event
Space is limited so sign up today!
Info
UW-Extension Dane County 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Suite 138, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
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