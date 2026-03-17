Tree & Shrub Pruning

media release: The workshop is an in-person event for the general public held at the Dane County Extension Office and Teaching Garden, where participants attend a lecture on pruning trees and shrubs followed by a hands-on pruning demonstration and activity in the Teaching Garden where attendees can practice the techniques they learned about.

Please dress appropriately for the outdoor portion of the class

If you have pruning tools, please bring them; a limited number of tools will be available at the event

Space is limited so sign up today!